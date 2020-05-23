Local health departments split $25k grant

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local health departments have been given a total of $25,000, thanks to the River Valley Health Foundation.
Jefferson, Ohio, Brooke, Marshall and Wetzel counties all received funding for the coordination of COVID-19 testing, contract tracing and other services.
The Foundation received the money from an emergency grant after requests from each of the health departments.
Officials say they’re happy to assist as the crisis continues.
