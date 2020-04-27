Local health official reacts to governor’s reopening plan

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Gov. Justice’s plan to re-open the Mountain State, Wheeling Ohio-County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says that cases have lessened in the county. However, many people may be asymptomatic. ​

Gamble says that Ohio County would remain a hot spot until the Governor removes that designation.

He adds anything pushed out from the Governor will be for all 55 counties and that his department will follow it as best as he can. But he also mentions that the more we continue to test, the more positive cases will show up.

“Around here, we see lower numbers,” Gamble told 7News. “However, every once in awhile we see an increase. We will see increases when we begin to test asymptomatic or large groups. A good example is the nursing home testing, we will see cases coming out of that. Asymptomatic people will test positive after showing no symptoms but that will occur.”



Gamble says that when we open up, there may be more of a request to wear face coverings in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. He adds that you should continue to wash your hands throughout the day and that if you’re sick, don’t go out.

Latest Posts: