OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Operation CARE kicked off Wednesday morning at the Claysville rest area.

Law enforcement personnel from West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio gathered to promote their major initiative for safe summer travel.

They noted this weekend will begin the 100 deadliest days of the year.

Officers brought their cruisers, motorcycles, helicopters and K-9s and even a drone. Their goal is, that by making their presence highly visible, drivers will be reminded to travel safely.

“Just don’t be looking for the marked cars. There’s also unmarked cars out there too. Our thing is we’re gonna slow you down to keep you at the speed limit, so the first thing is the deterrent. You know the officer, the car, the presence, you see us, you’re gonna slow down. If you don’t slow down, you’re gonna get a ticket.” Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County

They said many Americans will take to the highways this weekend. They also said you are four times more likely to die in a traffic accident on Memorial Day weekend than at any other time of the year.

They emphasized they’ll take a zero tolerance approach to driving impaired or recklessly.