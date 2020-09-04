Local NAACP chapter reforming, new members welcome

(WTRF) – A local NAACP chapter that believes all people have equal rights without discrimination of race is taking in new members.

NAACP also goes by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Anyone of any race or ethnicity could join, but you have to live in Brooke or Hancock County. This chapter needs at least 50 members.

We want to have a representative of any ethnicity to be able to come, whether you have a lot of melanin or not a lot, you come down, and you sign up. John Currington, NAACP member

You could sign up as soon as September 12.

Just stop by the Dunbar Center that day, and bring a $30 check money order to the NAACP. You’ll have a small piece of pamphlet to fill out.

It’ll be outside, weather permitting, If not, the chapter said they will social distance and pass out masks.