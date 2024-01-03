MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

A Monroe County man was arrested December 29 on drug charges following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Charles R. Black of the Monroe County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Ayers

K9 Deputy Miller conducted a traffic stop along Market Street in Clarington on a vehicle driven by Dylan Ayers, 23, of Clarington. During the course of the traffic stop, Dylan reportedly showed multiple criminal indicators, subsequently leading to an open air K9 sniff being conducted by Deputy Miller and K9 Max.

A positive indication for the presence of narcotics within the vehicle led to deputies locating heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia within the vehicle.

Additionally, Ayers allegedly attempted to discard drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop by throwing drug paraphernalia under a patrol unit. Ayers was then arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

As a result, Ayers is currently being housed at the Monroe County Jail on charges of Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence, & Obstructing Official Business.

