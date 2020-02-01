Local painter finds artwork in hometown sports bar

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local artist has spent the last few years working with professional sports teams, but her most rewarding accomplishment lies back in her hometown.

Route 22 Sports Bar, located on Three Spring Drive in Weirton, now features ten paintings from Tempy Moore.

A lot of Pittsburgh-based businesses have my artwork but to have something in Weirton, in our community, it’s great. That’s something I’m proud of. Tempy Moore, Artist/Owner of ArtForYinz

Nine paintings already hang on the wall and Moore is currently finishing up No. 10, which is a dedication to the late Kobe Bryant.

Her husband, Scott, serves as her agent and he says her work is supported from all parts of the world.

Tempy’s work is supported all over the world. As far as her sports art — from Germany to Italy to all over the world and Pittsburgh, naturally. But to have it in Weirton, in your hometown, and to have the community supported on-hand is like the icing on the cake. It’s really nice! Scott Moore, Tempy’s husband

To see more of Tempy’s work, please visit her website.

