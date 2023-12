ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –

On Friday, Dec. 8, officers from Richland Township received a call that a male was allegedly blocking the exit of Bob Evans in a gray vehicle and attempting to panhandle money.

Officers located and arrested 37-year-old Aaron Baker in the parking lot of Rural King.

Baker was taken to the Belmont County Jail for two counts of Menacing and one count of Disorderly Conduct.

