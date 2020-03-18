Local restaurants react to statewide shutdown

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Never. I would have never thought that I would experience this in my lifetime. It’s just devastating and it’s beyond explanation. I just hope it all comes to an ends soon.”

A business owner for over 30 years, TJ Radevski is feeling overwhelmed with the Governor’s decision to close the state’s restaurants and bars.

And local business owners are doing everything they can to keep customers happy during this difficult time.

“Well it’s super important that we keep working, that we keep making food, that we keep serving our community and that we keep all of our employees in a job so right now we have gone to limited hours. We are open five days a week, eleven to eight, Monday through Saturday, and for brunch on Sunday we are still open and we’re doing pickup and curbside delivery.”

TJ has taken it upon himself to make deliveries to customers in the community. While he is thankful for the ability to keep some of his staff employed, he is concerned for those currently at staying home.

“We are down to a minimum and hopefully the governor says that they can collect unemployment and I’m behind him 100 percent,” said TJ Radevski. Dining areas may be closed but that doesn’t mean that all hope has been closed off during this difficult time.

“We have been through the flood in the past and we were closed for about two and half months and we got through that so we can get through anything. So we come to work and do what we can to fill our orders and keep our customers happy.”

Matt Welsch just hopes that something good can come out of this global pandemic.

“Honestly one of the best things that I think can come out of this is people realizing how important our local businesses and economy is, said Welsch. “Businesses such as myself depend on our communities to help us all year round, this is an important time to get there and support local with your dollars.”

