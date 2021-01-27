Local school teacher named Educator of the Year

Schools are back to in person classes and Saint Michael’s Parish School has something to be really proud of.

Teacher Heather Rine was named West Virginia Voices for Education’s Educator of the Year.

She said she feels thankful for the nomination as well as the respect she gets from the school staff and the local community.

While she is now a preschool through fourth grade teacher at Saint Michael’s, she started off in the medical field before deciding to pursue her dreams.

“Teaching has always been a dream of mine and I started off as an aide here 13 years ago and being in the classroom I learned a lot and I was able to take it and go with it.” Mrs. Heather Rine – Educator of the Year

Rine has a connection to the school.

She and her husband are both alumni and her children are also a part of the Saint Michaels family.