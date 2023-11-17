NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A deputy from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on drug charges after a traffic stop, according to the department’s social media.

Deputy Baker was on patrol when he witnessed a traffic violation and stopped Dora Crossley, 58, of Stearns, Kentucky.

Baker noticed Crossley and her passenger exhibiting criminal indicators he is trained to notice.

Baker discovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine after a brief investigation.

Crossley was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Sheriff Mackie said, “Training has been a priority for my office. I’m happy to see that our deputies are using the skills that they’ve learned to help keep our community safe.”

Video is top stories for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.