Local Union 83 keep tradition, donates to ‘Kids and Cops’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Christmas right around the corner, local businesses and organizations are teaming up to provide some holiday cheer to area children.

Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 83 presented a $2,000 check to the Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard on Tuesday for the department’s annual ‘Kids and Cops’ event.

Hundreds of kids across the Ohio Valley will go on a shopping spree with Ohio County Sheriff deputies on a $100 budget.

Local Union 83 has donated to the event in the past six years and their contributions do not go unnoticed.

Without membership like Local [Union] 83 donating money to us like this, we wouldn’t be able to make this event happen. So kudos to them. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff

We made a concentrated effort to become part of the community several years ago and help the community and this is one of the areas and things we saw that was of great need and wanted to be a part of. Eddie D’Aquila, Business Manager of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 83

‘Kids and Cops’ will take place December 15.

