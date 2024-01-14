HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Longtime Hancock County Commissioner announced his plans to not seek re-election at last week’s commission meeting.

Jeff Davis has been working with Hancock County commission for the last 24 years and says he has met so many wonderful people and learned a lot.

He says he never did anything alone, and everyone in Hancock County works as a team.

During his time, he has seen many projects come to fruition in the county, including nearly $1 million worth of sewer and water line upgrades – one of the accomplishments he is most proud of.

“This is the beginning of my 28th year serving the citizens of Hancock County. Four years in the legislature and this is my 24th year here in the county commission. After this year, I’m calling it quits. I’m not seeking reelection this year and I’m going to move on and have a little fun.” Jeff Davis | President, Hancock County Commission

Davis plans to spend his free time drinking coffee with his mom, fishing with his brother, golfing with his sons, Joe and Jeff, and vacationing with his wife.

From everyone here at WTRF, we wish you all the best Commissioner Davis!