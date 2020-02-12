Lora Dyer enters race for WV Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News is your local election headquarters and a new face has entered the state wide political arena.

Lora Dyer has thrown her hat into the ring for State Supreme Court. Right now she serves as a Circuit Court Judge in West Virginia’s 5th district. She says she’s ready to make the leap to the statewide arena, to serve all West Virginians.

“It’s no secret about the episodes that happened back in 2018,” Dyer said. ” That’s why we are electing 3 justices on May 12th. While I like the direction there is room for improvement. I’ll offer a lot of experience and unique qualifications for this job.”

This is just one of many races that will be on the ballot in May. We’ll preview more candidates and races as we move closer to the election.