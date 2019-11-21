MADD reminds drivers to be safe on the roads

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the holidays just around the corner, one local organization is doing their part in reminding drivers to be safe on the roads.

Wheeling’s Mothers Against Drunk Driving kicked off their “Tie One On for Safety” campaign on Wednesday night. MADD partners with Straub Automotive to tie red ribbons on all of their vehicles. These ribbons are to remind others to not drink and drive.

“The biggest thing is we just really want people to be aware it’s so easy now with Uber there’s no excuse it’s a very selfish thing to do,” said Wheeling MADD president Jody Miller.

MADD organizers wants to remind others if they are out to designate a driver and to never get behind the wheel impaired.