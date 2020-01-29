Mailing error forces hundreds of Wheeling retirees to return tax forms

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling is asking pension recipients who received retiree tax forms to return them to the Human Resources Office.

Multiple retirees recently contacted city officials saying they received their tax form AND someone else’s.

Information included everything from names, addresses and social security numbers.

350 forms were sealed and sent out by their payroll provider last week, but it remains unclear how many people have been affected.

We want to get the matter corrected. We regret very deeply the error. We want to sincerely apologize to those who have been affected. Our goal and our efforts are to get this corrected. Seth McIntyre, City of Wheeling, Finance Director

City officials is asking ALL 350 retirees to return the envelopes they received to the office by mail or in-person.

The company will mail out corrected forms by Jan. 31.

Forms will include documents for a free identity and fraud protection service provided by the payroll company for 12 months.

