Main Street Bank provides Meals for Heroes

Main Street Bank is hosting their second annual Meals for Heroes event right now.

This is to honor and give thanks to local police, fire, and EMT workers in Brooke, Ohio, and Marshall counties.

Any first responder can show up to numerous restaurants across those three counties, show their ID, and receive a free meal.

Main Street Bank President and CEO Rich Lucas says they started Meals for Heroes last year because first responders were working even harder because of the pandemic.

He also said they plan to keep this tradition alive.

“Our firefighters, EMT, police can come out and get lunch or dinner, show up, enjoy, and just get a little thank you from the community for everything they do for us. “ Rich Lucas – President and CEO, Main Street Bank

“It’s very humbling to be honest with you. Despite everything that you see on national television and some of this anti police movement, it’s very humbling again to feel appreciated. Main street bank gets it, and I think this region, the Ohio Valley gets it as well.” Chief of Police Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling PD

Lucas said this also benefits local restaurants because the meals are paid for by Main Street Bank and not donated by the restaurants themselves.

Participating restaurants are:

Station Grille, The Crooked Dock, Bridge Tavern, Generations, River’s Edge, TJ’s Sports Garden, Figaretti’s, River City, Salsa Joe’s, Market Vines, Char House, Later Alligator, Tacoholix, Uncle Pete’s, Golden Chopsticks, The Alpha Tavern, Abbey’s, Sarah’s on Main, Undos, Titos Sloppy Dogs, Rachel’s on 16th, and the Hall of Fame Cafe.