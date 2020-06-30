Main Street Bank provides meals for heroes

(WTRF) – Just when first responders were beginning to breathe a sigh of relief, they’re working double-time again with COVID-19 Spikes happening across the nation. One local community bank saw their hard work and decided to reward them for it today.

Main street Bank is a community bank through and through. They sponsor many events throughout the year and donate their time and money to multiple proceeds across the Ohio Valley. Today—they gave back to first responders.

Police… fire… EMS… they’re all on scene first, when seconds matter most. Now, more than ever, they need the communities support. Typically, Main Street Bank hosts a picnic each year for their customers and shareholders at their bank locations. This year, that didn’t seem possible with covid-19. So instead, they gave meals to heroes.

They need our support right now as everybody knows. So, the bottom line is to have a small appreciation to let the first responders know that we’re thinking of them. And also, to help the local restaurants and the community. RICH LUCAS – PRESIDENT, MAIN STREET BANK

It all started at 11 this morning in Brooke, Marshall, and Ohio Counties. All first responders in those counties could choose one of 12 locations to eat a free meal on them. The deal was offered to 57 different groups. From state police… all the way to volunteers.

We were just doing some quick math and going over our mid-year budget, and last year, in 2019, Main Street actually spent over 400 thousand dollars in community support. We’re trying to keep that up even though a lot of events have been cancelled. So, Main Street will still be there. We’re still looking to support all local community events. RICH LUCAS – PRESIDENT, MAIN STREET BANK

First responders say the community has always supported them, but in times like this, it’s unprecedented.

We that during time like recently. Between COVID and protests and what not, there’s just been an outpouring of support. We do appreciate that. At the end of the day, we do this for them and for every business and for everyone. SHAWN SCHWERTFEGER – CHIEF OF POLICE, WHEELING

The meals are being offered until 7pm tonight at qualifying locations. So, if you’re a hometown hero, dinner is on Main Street Bank tonight. We will have all the locations listed on our website WTRF.com.