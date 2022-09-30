(WTRF)

Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather.

The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th.

Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure

The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last year alone organizers say the fundraising event brought in about $18,000.

Admission is $5 dollars per person.

Another cancellation is the Jefferson County Humane Society’s Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville.

Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio

The biggest adoption event has been postponed to October 16th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Further details can be found on their Facebook Page.