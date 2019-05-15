Man chats with ATM, rushes Washington Co. deputy in gas station visit

WAUSAU, Fla. (WDHN) – A Florida man found himself back in jail after chatting with an ATM and charging a deputy, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Hardrick, 35, visited the Tom Thumb in Wausau around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to get himself a snack, reportedly taking a Snickers bar and something to drink without paying.

After getting his refreshments, Hardrick — as stated in the release — then began trying to carry a conversation with the store’s ATM machine.

Deputies arrived shortly after to find Hardick running through the parking lot.

“Hardrick turned and charged at one of the deputies but was quickly detained,” the release states.

The deputies managed to restrain Hardwick as he held a hand-rolled cigarette that he said was filled with spice, the slang term for synthetic marijuana.

When they tried to find out who the ATM whisperer was, Hardrick told them there were people that were out to kill him so he tossed his wallet into a baseball field.

“His wallet and other personal items were located along with a rolled dollar bill, which contained methamphetamine,” the release states.

Hardrick was booked into the Washington County Jail on one count of possession of a controlled substance, days after he was released from a previous run-in with the law.

To add onto his drug charge, the sheriff’s office also said Hardrick had an active warrant for violating parole.

The release did not mention the particulars of Hardrick’s discussion with the ATM machine. However, it is clear that it was likely a one-sided conversation.