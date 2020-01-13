Man found dead at truck stop near Dallas Pike

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed that a body was found Sunday morning at the Truck Stop of America near Dallas Pike Road.

Officials say the victim was identified as Joseph Fenner , 58, of Baltimore, Maryland.

A friend of Fenner says they were watching football at the truck stop the night before and that he left Fenner sleeping in the lounge area.

The next morning he found Fenner slumped over with a cold neck.

Police also state that drug paraphernalia, suspected heroin, and some pills were found on the scene but don’t believe any foul play was involved.

