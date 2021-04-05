Man Gets 30 Years To Life In Deaths At Ohio Medical Center

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two people by driving a pickup truck into the lobby of an Ohio medical center a year and a half ago has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Forty-six-year-old Raymond Leiendecker of Baltimore, Ohio, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of murder in the September 2019 deaths at Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester.

Fairfield County Common Pleas Judge David Trimmer sentenced him Friday to 15 years to life on each count in the deaths of patient Cindy Fritz and longtime hospital worker Scott Davis and ruled that the two sentences would run consecutively.