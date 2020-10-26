Man sentenced in Carroll County boy’s death

Carroll County, OH (WTRF) A man was sentenced to prison today in the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard.

Matthew Little was sentenced to 6 to 9 years before judge Michael V Repella II.

Little plead guilty to four counts:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Endangering Children

Tampering With Evidence

Gross Abuse of A Corpse

This was an absolute horrible crime. No sentencing can undo such a horrible act, but we hope now healing can begin. STATEMENT FROM PROSECUTOR STEVEN BARNETT

You might remember Minard was reported missing back in April 2019.

His body was found in a shallow grave after a six-day search.

Toxicology results showed he died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

The Carroll County prosecutor says Minard and Little were family friends.