FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

After the news of the Coke Plant closing in the Follansbee area organizations are coming together to put on a job fair for those who need it most.

The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce, the City of Follansbee, and the Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Business Development Corporation of Weirton are hosting a manufacturing job fair.

Organizers say this is a tailored job fair and their main job is to keep those workers, here in the Ohio Valley.

“We knew that it was important to get all of our resources and link as many agencies together as a community response to support the families, the workers that are there from our community as well as all over the Ohio Valley.” Eric Fithyan – President Follansbee Chamber of Commerce

The Job Fair is on March 24th from 1:30 to 4:30 PM at the Follansbee Community House.



Here is the list of all employers attending the job fair: