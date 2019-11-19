Marshall Co. Commission follows suit, pass resolution in support of miners

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Along with Brooke County Commission, Commissioners in Marshall County also passed a resolution for coal miners pensions on Tuesday.

The Commission president said this was a bipartisan way of showing support for the miners.

Concerns over pensions were raised once again with the recent announcement of Murray Energy’s bankruptcy.

