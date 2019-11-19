MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Along with Brooke County Commission, Commissioners in Marshall County also passed a resolution for coal miners pensions on Tuesday.
The Commission president said this was a bipartisan way of showing support for the miners.
Concerns over pensions were raised once again with the recent announcement of Murray Energy’s bankruptcy.
LATEST HEADLINES
- USMCA held up in Washington: Democrats, GOP blame each other
- Amid impeachment proceedings, lawmakers struggle to combat gun violence in America
- Does Ohio bill allow students to give wrong answers based on religion?
- Nailers Win on Goal with Five Seconds Left
- Marshall Co. Commission follows suit, pass resolution in support of miners