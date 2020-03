Moundsville, W.VA (WTRF)- Marshall County Sheriff, Kevin Cecil has confirmed that Marshall County Assessor, Terry McDiffitt, has been charged with battery.

Sheriff Kevin Cecil stated that Terry McDiffitt was not arrested.

A summons was issued by the magistrate for his appearance on April 6th at 10 am.

That date could be pushed back as The WV Supreme Court ruled that all courts be shut down until April 10th.

This is a developing story. 7News will update this story as more information is provided