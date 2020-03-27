Marshall County BOE partners with local restaurant

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Schools have a plan in place to keep their kids fed and keep people safe. Schools are now taking extra precautions and bringing in help

There’s a new partnership between the Marshall County Board of Education and Grand Vue Park’s long standing restaurant , The Vue.

Marshall County Schools have been handing out close to 1,500 meals a day but it has become hard for staff members to keep up with the need. That’s why this partnership is great for both groups.

Starting next week they are going to help us tremendously in preparing and packaging some of these meals for us. So it is kind of a win win situation. So that they can employ some of their employees and help them in that way. We are really excited about being able to partner with our local state park Debbie Derico – Marshall County Child Nutrition Director

The Representatives from The Vue were given a tour of the warehouse where the meals are prepared and stored. Marshall County is also changing the schedule of meal drop offs.

Starting next week meals will now only be distributed one day out of the week instead of every day.This is to maintain social distancing and to keep the schools employees along with the students and parents safe.

Students will receive enough food for breakfast and lunch to last until the next weeks drop off. Parents received an updated schedule today with the new locations and times.

