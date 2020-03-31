Marshall County Commission approves State of Emergency Compensation Plan

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Commissioners have approved a State of Emergency Compensation Plan in Marshall County.

The purpose of the plan is to establish a County wide pay policy which can be applied during a State of Emergency with a Reduction of Staff Plan.

It compensates departments who cannot reduce staff.

The policy was put in place because we have County employees who’s offices are not able to work on a reduction of staff.Most of the County Offices are working in teams so that if someone in the office dose become sick not everyone in the office is quarantined but we also have some offices who are not able to reduce staff, like out law enforcement and about county clerks office, who has an election. Betsey Frohnapfel, Administrator – Marshall County

Emergency Medical Services and Law Enforcement including Animal Control will be paid an additional 70 dollars for every eight hour shift.

Any other department working at full staff will be paid an additional 50 dollars fro each eight hour shift.

