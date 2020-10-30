Marshall County Food Giveaway

Volunteers load a pallet during a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

World Vision brought a truck filled with 11 hundred boxes of food to the Marshall County Fair Grounds earlier today.

The boxes were full of various groceries including a gallon of milk, vegetables, different types of meat, and even bars of cheese.

Over thirty volunteers from Marshall County schools and Temple Baptist in Moundsville started distributing the boxes at 8am. By noon, they had less than 200 left but planned to stay until all of the food was given away.

The food distribution was intended for any family in Marshall County who needs food, regardless of income.