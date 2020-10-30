Marshall County Food Giveaway

World Vision brought a truck filled with 11 hundred boxes of food to the Marshall County Fair Grounds earlier today.
The boxes were full of various groceries including a gallon of milk, vegetables, different types of meat, and even bars of cheese.
Over thirty volunteers from Marshall County schools and Temple Baptist in Moundsville started distributing the boxes at 8am. By noon, they had less than 200 left but planned to stay until all of the food was given away.
The food distribution was intended for any family in Marshall County who needs food, regardless of income.