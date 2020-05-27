Marshall County FRN, Mountaineer Food Bank partner for box giveaway Thursday

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Family Resource Network (FRN) has announced a partnership with the Mountaineer Food Bank for a food box distribution for families.

The event will take place this Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Mountaineer Food Bank will bring their truck to the McMechen City Building, located at 325 Logan Street, for the two-hour giveaway.

Organizers say the distribution will be conducted on a first-come first-serve basis.

“We’re really excited that we’re able to partner with the Mountaineer Food Bank and bring them to Marshall County and be able to give away free food to families that need it,” said Family Resource Network executive director Stacie Dei. “Any family is eligible, no income guidelines or anything like that. If they need it, they need it and we’re happy to see them there.”

They are asking families to drive up and social distance when receiving their box of food. FRN volunteers will be there to load boxes into vehicles using protective equipment.

For more information, click here.