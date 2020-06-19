Marshall County FRN Partners with Mountaineer Food Bank For Second Mobile Food Bank

The Mountaineer Food Bank is extending a helping hand to families in Marshall County in ways that could be life-changing for them.

At least 150 families are expected to get feed on Monday, June 22nd, thanks to a mobile food bank. This is part of a partnership between the Marshall County Family Resource Network and the Mountaineer Food Bank.

It isn’t their first time feeding families, and it won’t be the last.

Just a month ago organizers say more than 150 Marshall County families were fed. Boxes were packed fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, meat, and some non-perishables, but it’s unclear what foods volunteers will be passing out Monday.

Organizers say they can’t be anymore excited.

“We’re really all about connecting families and people with all of the resources available to them in Marshall County. We’re just glad to be able to reach families through this food pantry.” Laurie Conway, marketing coordinator at the Marshall County Family Resource Network

There’s plans to have the mobile food bank every month until October.

The very next Food Bank is this Monday at the McMechen City Building from 11am to 1pm.

If you want to come, you just have to drive up, remain in your car, and leave a space in your truck for the food. Volunteers will be wearing PPE.

Marshall County residents are encouraged to come.