Marshall County FRN says hunger doesn’t take a vacation so neither does their fundraiser

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation and so the Marshall County Family Resource Network is ready to help fund local food groups again this summer.

Their food drive is completely virtual, in a time when the need is greater than ever before.

In 2020 the FRN met their goal of $10,000 and they hope to reach it again this year.

The virtual format means monetary only – Which the FRN has found actually helps food giveaways more as the various groups can use the money to buy food that they know they need the most.

Families are still hurting, unemployment is still high, and so FRN’s director says she’s grateful for the community’s continued generosity.

“The benefit of our community is that we have a lot of great organizations providing food. So, for us we want to make sure, whether they’re serving 25 families a month or they’re serving 200 people a day in our soup kitchen, that we can maximize our support for them in what they can do.” Stacie Dei, Director of Marshall County Family Resource Network

The best way to know what’s going on is to follow Marshall County FRN’s Facebook and donate online, or send a check to their office.

In this effort, we’re helping those who are helping others, which ultimately helps the whole community recover from this pandemic.