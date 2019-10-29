Marshall County residents could lose oil and gas rights

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 30 people in Marshall County are at risk for losing what could be a substantial amount of money, and their oil and gas rights.

In 2016 two new wells were drilled in Marshall County, Connor 2H and 4H. These wells accrued royalties over the past two years. But they’ve also accrued interest. Now-there’s 35 people whose oil and gas royalties are in suspense and it’s all because their addresses aren’t on file.

At this point we have discovered that the tax bills were no payed. Those individuals are in jeopardy of losing their interest at a tax sale that is going to be held in Marshall County on November the 8th. As you Assessor, I believe it is part of my duty to take care of m people, all of the people of Marshall County, and I intend to do that. TERRY MCDIFFIT- MARSHALL CO. ASSESSOR

McDiffitt has devoted his time over the past several weeks to make sure these people know who’s affected and what’s at stake.

There are potentially thousands of dollars at stake. These individuals, if they don’t come forward, pay these tax bills, they will lose any potential income that they still have in this oil and gas. They will lose their oil and gas by the virtue of nonpayment of taxes at the tax sale in November. TERRY MCDIFFITT- MARSHALL CO. ASSESSOR

McDiffitt says when a person is taxed by a company, that company will provide him with the name of the person and the companies address. But in this instance– there were no address filed. Diana Crutchfield’s client found her name listed in the Moundsville Echo for unpaid taxes, when in fact, she was never contacted even though the company has her address.

Usually it’s just the royalties, but that can be pretty substantial. And then the company holds those because they say, “We can’t find these folks.” When in fact, sometimes they already have their addresses because they’re paying them for another well. DIANA CUTCHFIELD- BKCTG LAW

Although she cannot tell at this point why this is happening, Crutchfield says that addresses are usually readily available. But for these 35 people, both officials are urging to

Please call the assessor’s office. Please call the tax office. You are in jeopardy of potentially losing your oil and gas rights. TERRY MCDIFFITT- MARSHALL CO. ASSESSOR

The tax sale will be held in Marshall County on November 8th. If you do not claim your royalties before then, you have a short period for redemption.

FULL LIST OF THOSE AFFECTED: