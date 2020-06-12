Marshall County Schools Maintenance and Custodial staff get certified cleaning training

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Maintenance and custodial staff received a certified cleaning training on Friday at John Marshall High School.

Liberty Distributors conducted the training on top of the summer cleaning the Marshall County Schools always do.

This was a part of an extra step to work to prepare for returning to the classroom next school year, which is still undecided.

Areas being taught include differences between disinfecting and sanitizing, while also focusing on cleaning restrooms, buses and classrooms.

