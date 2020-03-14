Marshall County Schools preparing students for indefinite hiatus

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many school districts across the Ohio Valley have prepared for a statewide closure amid the COVID-19 outbreak and on Monday, that will become a reality.

Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday that all schools in West Virginia would be closed indefinitely to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

Although students will be outside of the classroom, Marshall County Schools has implemented a plan in hopes of keeping students’ mind sharp during this hiatus.

We’ve ordered a number of backpacks, at home activities, extra books. Shelby Haines, Superintendent – Marshall County Schools

During this time, Marshall County Schools will continue to be proactive with cleaning in their schools.

The district will also be handing out meals during the statewide closure and setting up ‘pop-up markets’ in front of several schools.

Officials say a list of locations and times will be sent out within the next couple of days.

So, we will put together a schedule and put that on our social media and our web page. We will also use our telephone call out system to let people know where we will be. Shelby Haines, Superintendent – Marshall County Schools

Teachers may not be able to meet face-to-face with their students but they will still be accessible.

Many of them have access to their students online. We have a lot of virtual resources that they will be using. Shelby Haines, Superintendent – Marshall County Schools

And while this may be an exciting time for students not be school, officials want to ensure parents that this is a time for social distancing.

What we mean is you are supposed to stay home. If we cancel school and then the kids are at the movies and things — that isn’t helping. The idea is you are supposed to stay home to be able to fight the spread of this illness. Shelby Haines, Superintendent – Marshall County Schools

Marshall County Schools and other schools districts within the Mountain State will continue to work with health officials day-to-day.

