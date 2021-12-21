Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrest Mozart murder subject

UPDATE: Amanda Carman was taken into custody at her home in Glen Easton by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. Police say she will be taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

The Wheeling Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Amanda Carman, 35 of Glen Easton, W.Va. for her involvement in a homicide that occurred in the Mozart.

Wheeling Police investigating murder in Mozart; one person detained

On Tuesday afternoon, police obtained an arrest warrant for Carmen on one count of murder.

Wheeling Police detectives said Carman’s suspicious activity noted before and after the crime was committed at the victim’s residence, and subsequent investigative work prompted the felony charge.

The primary suspect in the case, and spouse of the woman now wanted, William Carman, 35 of Wheeling was arrested on Sept. 17. He also is charged with murder.

Anyone with information should call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664 or Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS-4US.