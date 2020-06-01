Marshall Mobile Food Bus gets back on roadways Wednesday

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hunger Doesn’t Take A Summer Vacation is a slogan used by Marshall County School officials.

This summer, the Marshall Mobile Food Bus will once again be making stops at at various locations throughout the county. Students or parents can pick up food every Wednesday.

Locations are the same as last year, but there are several time changes. The new schedule goes into effect this week

Each student will be provided with five breakfast meals and five lunches.

We are going to operate the same type of feeding distribution with our fresh fruits, our half gallon of milk, our dry storage items and out frozen items. We feel like we want to offer this service to all of our students in Marshall County who are enrolled. Debbie Derico, Director – Child Nutrition

When picking up food, families must stay in their vehicles and food will be brought to them. Walkers will form a line and remain at least six feet apart.

Students are not required to be present for the distribution. A complete list of time and locations are available on the Marshall County Schools website.

