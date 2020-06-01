Marshall Mobile Food Bus gets back on roadways Wednesday

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hunger Doesn’t Take A Summer Vacation is a slogan used by Marshall County School officials.
This summer, the Marshall Mobile Food Bus will once again be making stops at at various locations throughout the county. Students or parents can pick up food every Wednesday.
Locations are the same as last year, but there are several time changes. The new schedule goes into effect this week
Each student will be provided with five breakfast meals and five lunches.
We are going to operate the same type of feeding distribution with our fresh fruits, our half gallon of milk, our dry storage items and out frozen items. We feel like we want to offer this service to all of our students in Marshall County who are enrolled.Debbie Derico, Director – Child Nutrition
When picking up food, families must stay in their vehicles and food will be brought to them. Walkers will form a line and remain at least six feet apart.
Students are not required to be present for the distribution. A complete list of time and locations are available on the Marshall County Schools website.
Latest Posts:
- New COVID deaths reported at Belmont Correctional Institution
- US lawmakers split on President Trump’s claim to declare Antifa a terrorist organization
- House Republicans’ lawsuit seeks to stop proxy voting by members
- National Guard troops deployed near White House after Trump calls for military show of force
- U.S. Attorney General’s Office says looting, rioting taking away from message; will be met with prosecution