Martins Ferry man dead on scene after car overturns near Yorkville

YORKVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – One man was pronounced dead on scene after a rollover crash in a creek at Deep Run Road near Yorkville, OH.
Ohio State Highway Patrol have confirmed Gary Miller Jr., 54, of Martins Ferry died.
Miller’s car veered off Deep Run Road landing into a creek.
A crash reconstruction team has been called in.
