MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – One local gamer won a fantasy experience brought from behind the controller out to reality.

Martins Ferry resident Megan Gillen and her husband are longtime fans of the video game “Diablo” and when the creators of the game announced a contest for a custom tattoo piece done by Sarah Miller from the show “Ink Master,” Megan went straight to Facebook to enter by telling their story and connection to the game.

”It was unique to both of us. I personally love the story. He loves the gameplay and kind of together it was something we both enjoyed. Date night on a Friday night was the two of us hanging out, cuddling on the couch, and playing video games.” Megan Gillen – Diablo Hell’s Ink Contest Winner

Their plan to get tattoos together commemorating their connection to Diablo was nothing out of the ordinary until his opportunity came along.

Before Megan knew it, Blizzard Entertainment brought her to Pittsburgh to get the tattoo of her dreams as the winner of their contest and to be the focus of a documentary mini-series airing online sometime this summer.

Sarah Miller drew up a sketch for Megan from concept art based on two characters in the upcoming unreleased Diablo 4.

”The two characters – they represent both good and evil, kind of coming together and that was the creation of humanity. So, they have a little bit of good a little bit of evil in them. She has them clasping hands, she has Lilith kind of lovingly looking towards Inarius and you can really feel that romance between the two of them.” Megan Gillen – Diablo Hell’s Ink Contest Winner

For Megan, gaming has been part of her life since she was younger playing with her father and sister and it’s something she is proud to carry with her today.

”As I became an adult, I never lost that passion,” emphasized Megan. “It’s a way to escape reality. It’s a way, you know the world is harsh. Life can be hard, but when you boot up that video game and you’re playing, you can kind of just let realty dissolve and escape a little bit. You can be what you’re not and that’s just something that has always been an enjoyment for me.”