WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Match Madness is back for the second year!

We’re all familiar with March Madness, but this is a little bit different.

Bordas and Bordas is once again teaming up with the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley to help them continue their good work.

Bordas and Bordas will be doubling donations all through the month of March up to $15,000.

The money will go towards the many different programs the United Way has to help people.

“Hopefully through this matching program it encourages others to do the same. last year I know it was really successful and we’re hoping that this year again during the month of march that people and businesses and the local community will once again reach into their pockets and contribute.” JAMIE BORDAS – MANAGING PARTNER AT BORDAS AND BORDAS

He also said the United Way does such an amazing job at allocating those funds to the places and people that need them most.

You have till the end of March to donate!

If you are in the giving spirit this March, you can donate to the United Way via check, PayPal, or by heading here.