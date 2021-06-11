Matt Hill & Friends jam out to support Wheeling Health Right

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – What could be better that a Jazzy June Concert on the patio of Lawrencefield Parish Church? Doing it to provide support and help for Wheeling Health Right through Congregations for Caring.



Matt Hill and Friends presented some classic jazz this evening, and there was no admission charge for the outdoor concert benefit. Donations were accept, all of which will go to support the essential work of Wheeling Heath Right. All that was asked of you was to B-Y-O-C…Bring Your Own Lawn Chair of course!