Mayor Glenn Elliott discusses opportunities for Wheeling with President Trump

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling mayor, Glenn Elliott, traveled to Washington D.C. last Friday, but he didn’t go for sightseeing.

Elliott was presented the opportunity to engage with multiple cabinet officials, and even receive remarks from President Donald Trump at the White House. ​Elliott told 7News he discussed how to transform America’s Communities with many other mayors across the nation. ​But, this isn’t the first time Elliott had been invited to the White House. ​In fact, Elliott has discussed opportunity zones and grant opportunities for the city of Wheeling before, and says to be able to do it again with around 170 mayors from 40 other states is an amazing opportunity.​

The fact that we we’re invited on that list. They only invited so many people to that. It’s a great testament to the role that wheeling can play. Our challenge now is to just tie all these resources together. To leverage whatever assistance we can get from the federal government and connect it to folks we have here in the city of Wheeling who have money and are looking to invest and actually connect these dots. That’s what we have to do. GLENN ELLIOT – MAYOR, WHEELING “

Mayor Glenn Elliott says Wheeling’s reputation is that of a bigger city to many other mayors he talked to, and he’s ready to embrace that and become that by bringing outside investment into the city.

