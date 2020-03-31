Mayor of Bridgeport, David W. Smith, Suspended from Office

Columbus, OH (WTRF) – Based on a motion filed by a special prosecutor from Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office, a special commission appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court determined today to suspend David W. Smith from his office as Mayor of the Village of Bridgeport.

Following an investigation by Auditor Faber’s Special Investigations Unit, Smith was indicted on February 6, 2020 for one count of Tampering with Records (F3), one count of Theft in Office (F3), and two counts of Conflict of Interest (M1). Currently, the case is pending in front of Judge John Vavra.

Smith took office as mayor in November of 2015. Between June 2016 and November 2019, while serving in the Mayor’s Court, Smith allegedly removed both cash payments and corresponding traffic tickets awaiting processing for his personal gain. The losses to the Village were more than $20,000. The misdemeanor charges are regarding Smith’s alleged use of an employee of the Village to handle his personal errands, including child care and banking on while on Village time.

Smith is suspended from office for the duration of the criminal case or until a successor is elected and qualified to serve the next term of office.