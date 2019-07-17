Mayor says Wheeling Suspension Bridge is “not going anywhere”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – From Wheeling to Washington, D.C., people are worried about the future of the iconic Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

The National Historic Landmark has hovered over the Ohio River since 1849 and at one point was the largest suspension bridge in the world.

However, the bridge has been closed since an overweight vehicle crossed it on June 29.

Mayor Glenn Elliott says that while the future of vehicular traffic is uncertain, the Wheeling Suspension Bridge is here to stay.

“The important thing to keep in mind is this bridge is not going anywhere,” said the Mayor of Wheeling. “It’s a treasure for our city, for our start and for our nation. We’re committed to keeping it intact.”

Mayor Elliott says he won’t know more about the situation until he has a meeting with the Division of Highways on Monday. His plan is to discuss both short-term and long-term options for the bridge.

