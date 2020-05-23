Mayoral candidate reports missing campaign signs in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A few campaign signs have gone missing or destroyed, according to Chris Hamm.

A group of teenagers body slammed a large sign, which he claims to have video proof, but he shrugged that off as kids being kids. Hamm realizes the wind will blow some away and people do often take them, especially if on private property.

However, when it comes to bigger signs, it takes effort and determination to remove them, similar to one of his signs that was taken down on 16th street.

I understand things disappear but when you have—it takes an effort to see these things pulled out of the ground and that’s money down the drain. I’m not putting any blame on anybody, but it’s just a sad thing that people think it’s okay to do that. Chris Hamm, Mayoral candidate – City of Wheeling

Hamm believes he may be targeted as he really hasn’t heard much of this happening to the other candidates.

Tony Domenick and Incumbent Glenn Elliott are the other mayoral candidates for the City of Wheeling. Digital exclusive interviews for all three candidates can be found on our website.

