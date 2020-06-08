McDonald’s Looking for at Least 100 New Hires

If you’re in the job hunt, McDonald’s is opening at least 100 new jobs in the Wheeling-Steubenville area.

All local locations just started a quick-hire initiative for immediate crew and manager positions Monday.

“We are in a very difficult and uncertain time. Because the local economy has taken a major hit. We are announcing this initiative to immediately provide work for those who need it most.”

Ross Stoltz, Owner and Operator of McDonald’s

Stoltz says there are stable full and part-time jobs since McDonald’s locations are essential and popular to the locals.

Flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and scholarships for any workers who want to continue their education is also being offered.