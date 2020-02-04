MEC Basketball Tournament returning to Wheeling in 2021

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountain East Conference, which features Wheeling University and West Liberty University, announced its basketball tournament will return to the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling in 2021.

The MEC has announced they have picked up their option year. This will Guarantee the conference will stay in wheeling through 2021. @WTRF7News — Shelby Davis (@ShelbyDWTRF) February 4, 2020

A press conference was held on Tuesday at WesBanco Arena, where officials announced that the MEC Basketball Tournament will be coming back to the Friendly City after having a two-year agreement with a third-year as an option.

We have had tremendous support. Unprecedented financial support from tournament sponsors, and we have had unprecedented support at the gate as we had nearly 14,000 total fans last year and the three largest crowds in Mountain East Conference Tournament history. We hope it just continues to grow here in 2020. REID AMOS, COMMISSIONER – MOUNTAIN EAST CONFERENCE

Last year, the MEC Basketball Tournament brought in $2.1 million.

Last year, we counted more than $2 million in direct spending, which we could trace to this particular event. If you look at hotel stays, concessions, food and restaurants visits — that’s real money going into the hands of people here in the city of Wheeling. It’s a great reflection of what a tournament like this can bring. This year, it would be great to get that number up above three million, and just keep it going, and continue to use a tournament like this as an economic driver in the city. GLENN ELLIOTT, MAYOR – CITY OF WHEELING

Tickets for the event go on sale Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 and are available at the WesBanco Box Office and E-Tix.

The 2020 MEC Basketball Tournament is set for March 4-8.

Latest Posts: