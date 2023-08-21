MedExpress has plans to get rid of its nursing positions.

According to multiple reports, MedExpress plans to fire all their registered nurses nationwide, which is about 150 locations, to revamp the clinic’s staffing model.

According to a petition, medical assistants will be taking over the nursing duties.

In a statement, the company said, “MedExpress continually assesses and evolves our staffing models to better reflect urgent care industry standards.” “As always, we will support team members affected with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company.”

MedExpress plans to let all nurses go by September 7.

The petition, on Change.org, has over 3,000 signatures.

