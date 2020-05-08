COVID-19 update for the City of Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Weirton is seeing new lows in the number of COVID-19 cases this week, but it may be only temporary.

Medical officials warn the majority of us are expected to contract the virus during a press conference for the city of Weirton. The projections estimate up to 55 or 70% of us could get exposed eventually. Only a small percentage of those cases are so severe that it’s fatal, according to medical officials.

While West Virginia is in its first phase of opening back up, healthcare providers and physicians in the region of Weirton are stepping it up. They’re working with telehealth and continue to implement social distancing in waiting rooms.

Social distancing is still the closet thing we have to protect us, according to medical officials. They’re reminding you to wash your hands, stay at home if you’re sick, and wear masks now more than ever.

“As we start having closer and closer proximity with each other, the prevention is the only way we can contain this in our secondary wave of infections.” Dr. Kenneth Woods, Infectious Disease Specialist

Medical practitioners say the West Virginia and Ohio region is doing better off for the time being.