Meeting Candidates Running for Board of Education

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a time during Ohio County’s election season where candidates running for Board of Education get acquainted with people from the community.

The chance to meet and greet the candidates during the Ohio County School Board of Education forum at Lutheran Trinity Church ended around 7:30 Thursday night.

“We had an incredible turn out of not just teachers and school services personnel, but parents and many community members. Over 60 people came out on a Thursday night because they care that much about our public education system.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

In a room full of nearly 60 people, all of the six candidates were given six pre-planned questions that mostly centered around current issues facing the county’s educational system. The last half hour or so of the night gave many of the community members a moment to share their thoughts and questions.

Amongst the candidates, a lot of them have either teaching, school service personnel, or organized trade and labor union experience.

The candidates are only a couple months in the running, and now three months away from elections, which is scheduled for May 12th.

If anyone wants to learn more about the candidates, all six of them have filled out questionnaires that will be sent out to teachers and school service personnel.