BRILLIANT, OHIO (WTRF) — It’s a project that will tie two states together, and up and down the river, people can’t wait until it’s finished in September.

A meeting was held Tuesday at the new bridge that will soon connect the two towns of Brilliant, Ohio and Wellsburg, West Virginia.

The meeting included officials and law enforcement from both towns as well as the contracting company that has been working on the bridge.

A tentative date for the opening of the bridge has been set for some time in September when an opening ceremony will be held.

The Mayor of Wellsburg, who attended the meeting, told us about the finishing touches that need to be done before the opening.

“They’ll probably have to do some resurfacing and things like that, putting the guardrails up and also the rails along where it’s also going to be a nice bike and walking trail that are on the side of it too. And it’s just little small details that take time but you want them done right.” Mayor Daniel Dudley – Mayor of Wellsburg, West Virginia

Mayor Dudley says that there are also plans to have food trucks and other fun things to do at the opening ceremony of the bridge in September.